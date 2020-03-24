Angola to request Cuban support to tackle COVID-19



HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 24 (ACN) Silvia Lutucuta, health minister of the Republic of Angola, said on Monday that her government will ask Cuba for help in tackling the coronavirus pandemic that is affecting many nations around the world.



According to the Cuban embassy to that African, at a conference at the Anibal de Melo Press Center in Luanda, the capital city, the minister made public the Angolan government's decision to have the support of professionals from the Cuban internationalist brigade Henry Reeve.

Cuba and Angola established diplomatic relations on November 11, 1975, and since then they have maintained historical ties strengthened in the struggle for independence and defense of the sovereignty of the African nation.

Both nations have developed cooperative relations in sectors such as health, construction, education, science and technology, agriculture, defense, energy and water resources.

In Angola, more than 800 Cuban health and more than 1,000 education aid workers are working, while more than 2,000 young Angolans are studying in the Caribbean nation and some 7,000 professionals have graduated.