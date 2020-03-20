Cuban consulates adopt measures in the face of the spread of Covid-19



HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 20 (acn) Given the serious international epidemiological situation due to the high level of spread of the new coronavirus (SARS CoV 2 / Covid-19) and its accelerated expansion, the Cuban Consulates abroad have adopted measures aimed at protecting from possible contagion to Cubans who request services and Cuban officials who work in the country's consular offices abroad.



The Cuban Foreign Ministry informed that, on a temporary basis, the following measures will come into effect as of March 19, 2020:

• It will be promoted the execution of consular procedures at a distance.

• Cuban citizens who are currently in countries where the capture of biometric data is applied may request their passports until next April 30 without having to visit Consulates and Consular Offices. To do this, they must use the application form available on the website of each Consulate or Consular Office and comply with the quality requirements established for the photo and signature. After the aforementioned day, taking into account the evolution of the international epidemiological situation, the continuity, or not, of this measure will be reevaluated.

• Cuban citizens close to completing 24 months of uninterrupted stay abroad will not need to request extensions from March 19, 2020 and may remain outside Cuba until further notice, maintaining their status as Permanent Residents in the national territory.

The Consulates have maintained contact with the Cuban residents in each country, in order to learn about their state of health and at the same time disclose the measures adopted by the health authorities of the countries where they are located, and thereby contribute to contain the spread of the disease.

The measures adopted by Cuba to contain the spread of Covid-19 and reverse its effects on the population are also transferred to its nationals abroad.

Given the emergency measures adopted by various governments with the aim of restricting movement in their territories, the Cuban authorities suggest avoiding the travel of Cuban citizens abroad for personal reasons, as they could be exposed to the spread of this new coronavirus and to situations that prevent them from returning to Cuba on the scheduled date.

For similar reasons, whenever possible, it would be advisable for Cuban citizens residing abroad to postpone their trips to third countries, including Cuba, which may also contribute to reducing the risk of spread and contagion of the disease.

It is suggested that the Cuban community residing abroad pay close attention to the instructions and recommendations provided by the health authorities of the countries where they reside, while reiterating the need to stay informed through official sources.

For further info, those interested should contact the Consulate or Consular Office in their area.