http://www.acn.cu/images/2020/Marzo/0319-dc-crucero.jpg



HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 19 (ACN) We are supportive and committed, Cuban president Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez said this Thursday on social media, assessing the operation to transfer passengers from the MS Braeman cruise ship to Great Britain.



Cuba once again responded, calmly and in solidarity, when necessary in this extraordinary situation that threatened the lives of passengers and crew of the ship, he tweeted.

The MS Braemar cruise ship docked on Wednesday at 7 a.m. at the port of Mariel, located 45 kilometers west of Havana, to begin the transfer of its passengers to United Kingdom, in four charter flights, as a result of the agreements between the Cuban and British governments.

It carried 682 passengers and 381 crew members, with five cases positive for Covid-19, and another 40 passengers suspected of carrying the new coronavirus; reasons why they were rejected at several Caribbean ports since late February.