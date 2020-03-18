Cuban health personnel abroad are healthy and trained to face COVID-19



HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 17 (ACN) More than 28,000 Cuban medical workers abroad are in good health and trained to deal with the COVID-19 disease, Jorge Delgado Bustillo, director of the Main Unit for Medical Cooperation (UCCM by its Spanish acronym), said on Tuesday on the Mesa Redonda television show.





He pointed out that the professionals have received training with documents and materials sent by the Cuban health ministry (MINSAP by its Spanish acronym) and that there is a permanent exchange and communication with the members of the brigade.



They all have as a principle to guarantee personal protection in order to offer good care to the sick, he added, and expressed the doctors' great spirit of solidarity based on their experience.



Delgado Bustillo specified that MINSAP has received several requests for cooperation, and that, in consultation with the government; decisions are being taken to establish how to proceed.



There are currently Cuban collaborators in 59 countries, 34 of them -with some 25,000 Cuban doctors- presenting cases of COVID-19.