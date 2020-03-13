Diaz-Canel received credentials from new ambassadors



HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 13 (ACN) Cuban president Miguel Diaz-Canel, accompanied by foreign minister Bruno Rodriguez, received today, in a solemn audience, new ambassadors accredited in Cuba.



Diaz-Canel and Rodríguez received His Excellency Monsignor Giampero Gloder, apostolic nuncio of the Holy See, and His Excellencies Kamel Boughaba, ambassador of the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria; Arpad David Deak, ambassador of Hungary; and Shagdar Battsetseg, ambassador of Mongolia.

They also received Bolivar Israel Marte Nunez, ambassador of the Dominican Republic; Mohamed Salec Abdesamad, ambassador of the Saharawi Arab Democratic Republic; Chua Kee Lock, from Singapore; Ralechate Lincoln Mokose, ambassador of the Kingdom of Lesotho; and Bhrigu Dhungana, from the Federal Democratic Republic of Nepal.

The diplomats presented credential letters accrediting them as ambassadors of their respective countries to Cuba.

Following each ceremony, the ambassadors laid a wreath at the Jose Marti monument at Havana´s Revolution Square.