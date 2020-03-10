Cuba expands trade network in convertible currency



HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 10 (ACN) The Cimex chains, TRD stores chain and Automobile Service Company S.A. (SASA by its Spanish acronym), are expanding the trading network in freely convertible currency, aimed at stabilizing the supply of high-demand products.



At present, 76 stores are operating throughout Cuba, along with 10 online ones, and the opening of new shopping centers and the implementation of hardware, computer, and high-end furniture lines, as well as professional gastronomic equipment continues.

Rosario Ferrer, commercial vice president of Cimex Corporation, said that despite specific deficiencies in supply, sales have fulfilled the targets; income has been satisfactory and has responded to a population demand until then unmet.

She recognized that initial contracts foresaw a certain amount of equipment; but sales were much higher, especially of splits, freezers and electric motorcycles, lines where there have been failures in the replenishment cycles.

At present we have contracts to guarantee the arrival of sufficient goods to support the continuity of marketing. Even the amounts that should come in March and April exceed the monthly sales, Ferrer added.

For his part, Amilkar Odelin, commercial director of the TRD Caribe chain, noted that to achieve growth, it is essential to have stability in the stores and the contracting strategies are already beginning to appear.

At first, he said, we work with nearby suppliers, but we have already opened up to other manufacturers and even though the process is a little slower, it allows us to expand the assortment in quantities, well-known brands and models.

At the same time, SASA has four stores for the marketing of automotive supplies located in Havana and plans to expand to other provinces.