Cuban Vice President of Council of State receives Benin´s FM



HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 10 (acn) Ines Maria Chapman, Vice President of the Cuban Council of State, received Aurélien Agbénonci, Benin´s Minister of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation, who makes an official visit to the Caribbean island.



In a cordial environment, both parties exchanged on the good state of bilateral relations and ratified the mutual interest of strengthening the historical ties between the two countries.

The occasion was also conducive to exchange on other topics of the international agenda.

The distinguished visitor was accompanied by Cyr Koty, Benin's ambassador to Cuba; Alain Ayadokoun, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation; and Hervé S.K. Zanvo, technical advisor to the Administration, Personal Development and Social Dialogue of that Ministry.

Gisela Garcia Rivera, director of Sub-Saharan Africa in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and other officials of this ministry attended the meeting on the Cuban side.