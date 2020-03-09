Cuba and Benin to strengthen bilateral ties



HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 9 (acn) Strengthening bilateral ties between Cuba and Benin will be the main objective of the visit that today begins in Havana the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation of that African country, Aurelien Agbenonci.



The visitor will talk with his local counterpart, Bruno Rodriguez, and carry out other activities, according to the program released by Prensa Latina news agency.

Both countries had previously explored the way to strengthen exchange in educational matters, in the meeting held in the African nation between the Beninese minister of Secondary, Technical and Vocational Education, Mahougnon Kakpo; and Cuban ambassador, Yenielys Regüeiferos.

Cuba and Benin established diplomatic relations in 1974 and since then, they maintain good bonds of friendship and cooperation.