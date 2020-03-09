Cuban FM to hold talks with his Panamanian counterpart



HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 6 (ACN) Cuban foreign minister Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla will hold official talks today with his Panamanian counterpart, Alejandro Ferrer, at the historic Simon Bolivar Palace, seat of the Panamanian foreign ministry.



Cuban FM will also have an exchange with Pedro Miguel Gonzalez, secretary general of the Democratic Revolutionary Party, Panamanians in solidarity with Cuba and with leaders of the People's Party and the Frente Amplio por la Democracia party, addressing local, Cuban and global issues.

As part of his program, he met with members of the Martiana association of Cubans living in this country, where he stated that migration is now a support and a pillar of the nation and explained the role they can play in breaking the US blockade and looking for ways to benefit the national economy.