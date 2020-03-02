Lesotho and Cuba to strengthen bilateral ties



HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 2 (ACN) Strengthening and spreading ties between Cuba and Lesotho are the main goals of the visit to Cuba by the King of that African country, Letsie III.



The African king has scheduled for today a tribute to the Cuban national hero, Jose Marti, at the monument of the same name in Havana, and the reception by the authorities of the Caribbean island, Prensa Latina reported.

Letsie III arrived in Havana last Saturday to complete an intense working agenda, which includes tours and bilateral meetings.

Cuba and Lesotho have maintained brotherly relations since 1979 and currently maintain cordial bilateral ties, with interest in fostering the development of cooperation projects in areas such as health and sports.