Cuba salutes National Day of the Islamic Republic of Iran





HAVANA, Cuba, February 11 (ACN) In a post on X, Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla, Cuba's Minister of Foreign Affairs, celebrated Iran's National Day and highlighted the historic ties that bind the two nations.

Mr. Rodríguez sent warm congratulations to the Iranian people and government on the date, which commemorates the 47th anniversary of the triumph of the Islamic Revolution in that country.

"We emphasize the historic bonds of friendship and cooperation that exist between Iran and Cuba," he wrote in his message.

On August 8, 1979, both nations re-established diplomatic relations promoted by the leaders of the two revolutions and based on fraternity and solidarity tween.

Authorities from Cuba and Iran have stressed that emphasized that the defense of sovereignty and independence has been their compass throughout these 47 years with a view to strengthening ties.