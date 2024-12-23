Protesters in the U.S. demand that Cuba be removed from terrorist list





HAVANA, Cuba, Dec 22 (ACN) Members of the Cuban community and American and other friends in solidarity marched in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, to demand the removal of Cuba from the U.S. list of state sponsors of terrorism, which they consider a great slanderous assertion.



As reported by Prensa Latina from Washington, the demonstrators were shouting and carrying banners that read “Cuba yes, blockade no!” and remarked that the island has long been a victim of terrorist actions launched from the U.S. itself



On December 11, Secretary of State Antony Blinken told a congressional panel that the Biden administration has no plans to alter its Cuba policy during its final weeks in office, including the eventual removal of Cuba from the list of states sponsors of terrorism.



Indeed, the annual report of the U.S. State Department issued on December 12 maintained the view that Cuba sponsors terrorism, an arbitrary designation first made in 1982 under Ronald Reagan and kept in place until 2015, when Barack Obama rolled back this policy.



However, in January 2021, a few days before the end of his four-year term, Trump once again included Cuba on that list, which Biden will apparently leave unchanged despite the fact that he assured on his campaign trail that he would reverse Trump's policy of maximum pressure.