US Catholic Bishops Claim Removal of Cuba from US Blacklist





Havana, Jul 9 (ACN) The US Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB), through the president of the Justice and Peace Committee, Bishop Elias Zaidan, demanded the removal of Cuba from the US list of States Sponsors of Terrorism, and to kick off on the road of understanding to the benefit of the Cuban people.



In a letter sent to US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, Bishop Zaidan acknowledged the historic position of the USCCB which, along the Holy See and the international community, has claimed for collaboration and mutually beneficial relations between the United States and Cuba, as well as the full lifting of the US blockade of Cuba, according to an article posted on the webpage of the Cuban Foreign Ministry. https://rb.gy/l7kyve



The action by the Catholic organization joins the claims of other religious leaders, churches and faith organization which consider the US blacklisting of Cuba as a state sponsor of terrorism and its serious consequences, a non-sense lacking moral precepts and running contrary to their religious faiths.rb.gy/l7kyve