Cuban Prime Minister arrives in Beijing on an official visit





HAVANA, Cuba, Nov 5 (ACN) Cuban Prime Minister Manuel Marrero arrived in Beijing to continue an official visit that began in Shanghai, where he met with Chinese authorities and businessmen.



As part of his agenda, the Cuban official will hold talks with top leaders of Chinese government and the Communist Party, as well as with businesspeople.



While in Shanghai, Marrero Cruz attended and delivered a speech at the opening of the 6th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in which he stressed the need for fair, inclusive, multilateral and mutually beneficial international cooperation agreements to counter unilateralism and protectionism.



The Cuban premier also remarked that for more than 60 years his country has been subjected to an unprecedented commercial, economic and financial blockade by the United States that the American government even reinforced during the pandemic.



In Shanghai, Marrero Cruz met with Li Qiang, his Chinese counterpart, who referred to the consensus reached between Presidents Xi Jinping and Miguel Díaz-Canel about the joint construction of a China-Cuba community with a common future, "a strategic choice in line with the fundamental interests of both countries". He also met with Dilma Rouseff, director of the New Development Bank, one of the main financial institutions of the Brics group (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa).



Likewise, the Cuban leader visited Zhejiang province, where he met with the secretary of the Provincial Committee of the Communist Party, Yi Lianhong and with business leaders of the China-Latin America Industrial Park platform. Furthermore, he visited the City Brain, a technology center in the city of Hangzhou developed by the Chinese tech company Alibaba Group and known for its innovative achievements.