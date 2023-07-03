Cuban trade union delegation continues work agenda in Vietnam





HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 3 (ACN) A delegation from the Cuban Workers' Federation (CTC by its Spanish acronym)) continues today the extensive program of its working visit to Vietnam, which since last week has included exchanges with party and trade union leaders of that Indochinese nation.



As reported today on Twitter by the CTC, the Cuban representation, headed by the organization's secretary general, Ulises Guilarte, visited the Vietsovpetro company in Ba Ria-Vung Tau province, which operates nine oilfields with commercial value.



Also in Ba Ria-Vung Tau, the Cuban delegation held a meeting with the Vietnam Petroleum Sector Union, attended by the president of the General Confederation of Labor of Vietnam (CGTV), Nguyen Dinh Khang.



Upon their arrival last Tuesday in Hanoi, the CTC delegation held a meeting with the President of the Parliament, Vuong Dinh Hue, where the two parties agreed on the possibilities of expanding the framework for bilateral exchanges in different areas of economic and social affairs.



The working agenda also included exchanges with trade union and party leaders, and visits to companies in the city of Can Tho, in the south of the country.



On Friday, Guilarte held a meeting with the president of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee, Phan Van Mai, reaffirming the willingness to boost business exchanges.