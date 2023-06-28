Cuba is Moscow’s Major Ally in this Region said Russian Defense Minister





Havana, June 27 (ACN) No doubts that Cuba has been and continues to be the most important ally of Russia in Latin America, said Russia’s Defense Minister Serguei Shoigu in Moscow during a meeting with Cuban Minister of the Revolutionary Armed Forces Alvaro Lopez Miera.



The top Russian military officer said that his country has a joint plant with Cuba to implement a series of projects in the technical and military area and he proposed to build closer bilateral ties, PL news reported.



Our Cuban friends confirmed their stance towards our country and even showed their full understanding of the reasons of Russia to have launched the Ukraine military operation, Shoigu noted.



He added that Russia is ready to assist Cuba, which is submitted to an over-60-year US economic, commercial and financial blockade.



Shoigu said that Cuba-Russia relations are in a good stage, and he recalled the recent official visit by Cuban Premier Manuel Marrero to his country.