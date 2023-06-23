Bret loses intensity as tropical storm 4 gets organized





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 23 (ACN) The Forecast Center of the Cuban Institute of Meteorology ( INSMET), reported today that tropical storm Bret has lost in organization and intensity, while tropical depression number four has gained in organization.



At 6:00 p.m. Thursday, Bret has maximum sustained winds of 100 kilometers per hour (km/h), a minimum pressure of 1,200 hectopascal (hPa) and its central region is located in the vicinity of the island of Barbados.



This system continues its westward movement with a translation speed of 26 km/h, and it is estimated that in the next 12 to 24 hours it will move in a similar direction and increase its translation speed, to cross the arc of the Lesser Antilles during this night and next morning and penetrate the waters of the eastern Caribbean Sea, where it will begin to gradually weaken.



On the other hand, tropical depression number 4 gained in organization and intensity overnight and became tropical storm Cindy, the third named tropical organism of the current Atlantic cyclonic season, which runs from June 1 to November 30.



Cindy has maximum sustained winds of 65 kilometers per hour, with higher gusts, a central pressure of 1,006 hectoPascal and has been moving at a rate of 22 kilometers per hour (km/h), the Institute indicated in its Tropical Cyclone Warning No. 3.



This system poses no danger to Cuba and is only of interest to navigation.



The central region of the tropical storm was located at 11:00 p.m. Thursday at 11.7 degrees north latitude and 45.2 degrees west longitude, about 1,785 km east of Barbados, southern group of the Lesser Antilles.

Over the next 12 to 24 hours Cindy will continue to gain some more organization and intensity, and will move on the same course, with little change in its speed over the central Atlantic Ocean.