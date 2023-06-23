Cuban and Brazilian Presidents Meet in Paris





Havana, June 22 (ACN) Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel and his Brazilian counterpart Luis Inacio Lula da Silva met during the Summit for a New World Financial Pact, underway in Paris, France.



On his Twitter account, Diaz-Canel called the meeting a fraternal dialog with Lula, in which both agreed on current international issues.



Meanwhile, Lula da Silva used his Twitter account to stress the talks with Diaz-Canel and said they reassessed bilateral topics which were dropped over the past years.



This was the second meeting between Diaz-Canel and Lula after the Brazilian leader took his second office term in January this year.



The Cuban President is taking part at the Summit for a New World Financial Pact as chair of the Group of 77 plus China as part of a European tour that took him to Italy and Serbia.