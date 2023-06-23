Cuban President Pays Official Visit to France





Havana, June 21 (ACN) Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez kicked off an official visit to France, third leg of a European tour which previously included visits to Serbia and France.



The Cuban head of state will participate, as president of the Group of 77 plus China, at the Summit for a New World Financial Pact to be held in Paris June 22 and 23, according to the Twitter account of the Cuban Presidency.



Previously, Diaz-Canel visited Serbia, where he held official talks with President Aleksandar Vucic.



In Italy, the Cuban head of state met with Pope Francis at the Holy See and held talks with Italian President Sergio Mattarella. He also visited the venue of the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO).