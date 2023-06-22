All for Joomla The Word of Web Design
Díaz-Canel met with FAO Director-General

 

HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 20 (ACN) At a meeting in Rome, Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel and FAO Director-General Qu Dongyu praised the excellent bilateral cooperation links between Cuba and this UN agency.

Díaz-Canel, who is touring several European countries, stated his gratitude for FAO's support in such difficult circumstances as when Cuba was coping with the pandemic or with the damages caused by Hurricane Ian, as well as for the agency's cooperation to help the Island implement its food security programs.

The Cuban leader also met with Italian President Sergio Mattarella and with Pope Francis and his Secretary of State, Cardinal Pietro Parolin, in the Vatican.

