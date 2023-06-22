Cuban President on Official Visit to Serbia





Havana, June 20 (ACN) Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel is paying an official visit to Serbia as par of his current European tour which already took him to Italy.



The first secretary of Cuba’s Communist Party was welcomed at Belgrade’s Nikola Tesla airport by Serbian deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Milos Vucevic.



This is Diaz-Canel’s first official visit to Serbia, where he is scheduled to meet a tight agenda, according to the Cuban Presidency.



Cuba-Serbia relations are based on mutual respect and historic bonds of friendship.



During his visit to Italy, Diaz-Canel met with Pope Francis at the Holy See and held talks with Italian President Sergio Mattarella. He also visited the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization, where he was welcomed by its director general Qu Dongyu and he exchanged with Cubans residing in Italy.



The European tour includes Diaz-Canel’s participation as President of the Group of 77 plus China at the Summit for a World Financial Pact, to be held in Paris, France.