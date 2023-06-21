Diaz-Canel held talks in Italy with FAO Director General





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 20 (ACN) Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel and the director general of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), Qu Dongyu, in a meeting held today in Rome, Italy, expressed their satisfaction with the excellent bilateral cooperation relations.



The President of the island, who arrived in the Italian capital on Monday to begin a tour of European countries, was received by Qu Dongyu at FAO headquarters for an exchange in which Cuba reaffirmed its commitment to the purposes of the UN agency.



According to the Cuban Foreign Ministry on the same social media, the head of state reiterated his appreciation for FAO's support in the face of complicated situations such as COVID-19 and Hurricane Ian.



He also acknowledged the agency's cooperation with national efforts to achieve food security.



At the head of a Cuban delegation, Diaz-Canel arrived on Monday in Rome's Leonardo da Vinci International Airport, the first destination of a European tour that also includes an official program in Serbia and the participation, as President of the Group of 77 plus China, in the "Summit for a new Global Financial Pact" to be held in Paris, France.



The island's delegation also includes the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla, deputy ministers and other officials from the foreign ministry.