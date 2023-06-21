Cuba and Italy to strengthen political dialogue and trade ties





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 20 (ACN) Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel and his Italian counterpart, Sergio Mattarella, ratified today the common interest in strengthening high-level political dialogue and expanding economic, trade and investment ties.



The meeting, developed in the context of the visit to Italy of the Cuban head of state, is part of the diplomatic actions marking the 120th anniversary of the establishment of relations between the two countries, the Cuban Foreign Ministry said on Twitter.



According to the information, both parties reaffirmed the will to boost, in particular, economic-commercial relations and cooperation in culture, health and other sectors.



Today, the Cuban president also met with Italian businessmen, to whom he ratified his country's willingness to work together to strengthen relations in sectors of mutual interest.



Italy is among Cuba's top ten trading partners and has maintained a historic position against the U.S. economic, commercial and financial blockade against Cuba.



In 2020, in the midst of a severe COVID-19 health crisis in the Lombardy region of Italy, that nation was the first in Europe to request medical assistance from Cuba, which before the pandemic was already established in 59 countries around the world.