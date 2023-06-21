Diaz-Canel meets in Italy with local businessmen









HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 20 (ACN) Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel, leading a delegation from the island visiting Italy, met today with businessmen from that European country.



As reported by the president on Twitter, during the meeting he reiterated the willingness to strengthen economic, trade, investment and cooperation relations between the two nations.



Diaz-Canel ratified to the businessmen his country's willingness to work together to strengthen relations in sectors of mutual interest.



Cuban Foreign Affairs Minister Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla, deputy ministers and directors of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and Havana's ambassador to Italy, Mirta Granda Averhoff, also participated in the exchange.



The Cuban head of state arrived on Monday in Rome, where he will also meet today with his Italian counterpart, Sergio Mattarella, and with the director general of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), QU Dongyu.