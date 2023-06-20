Tropical Depression 3 is formed in the open waters of the central Atlantic Ocean





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 19 (ACN) The Cuban Institute of Meteorology ( INSMET) reported today on the formation of tropical depression Three, in the morning hours in the area of low pressure located in open waters of the central Atlantic Ocean.



According to the Tropical Cyclone Warning No. 1 of this Monday, at 11:00 a.m. the central region was located at 11.0 degrees north latitude and 40.3 degrees west longitude, a position that places it 2,295 kilometers east of the southern group of islands of the Lesser Antilles arc.



The text referred that the depression has a central pressure of 1009 hectoPascal and moves west at a rate of 33 kilometers per hour, in addition, it has maximum sustained winds of 55 kilometers per hour, with higher gusts.



The tropical depression will continue gaining in organization and intensity during the next 12 to 24 hours, while it moves with similar course and speed of translation over open waters of the Atlantic Ocean, the information added.



INSMET stated that the next tropical cyclone warning for this system will be issued at 6:00 p.m. today, Monday.