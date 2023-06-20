Diaz-Canel arrives in Italy, first country of his European tour





Havana, Jun 19 (ACN) Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel arrived today in Leonardo da Vinci International Airport in Rome, Italy, the first destination of a tour of Europe, scheduled to last until June 24.



According to the Presidential press team, Diaz-Canel will be received on Tuesday by his Italian counterpart, Sergio Mattarella, by Pope Francis, and by the director general of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), QU Dongyu.



The European tour of the Cuban head of state also includes an official program in Serbia and the participation, in his capacity as Chairman of the Group of 77 plus China, in the "Summit for a new Global Financial Pact" to be held in Paris.



The Cuban delegation also includes the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla, deputy ministers and other officials of foreign affairs.





