Diaz-Canel visits Europe, boosting ties to foster development





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 19 (ACN) The visit of Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel to Europe has among its main destinations Paris, venue of the "Summit for a new Global Financial Pact" on the 22nd and 23rd, where he will participate as President of the Group of 77 + China, as confirmed by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Cuba.



On Twitter, the Foreign Ministry said that the president will visit Italy, make a private visit to the Vatican City and will carry out an official program in Serbia.



Diaz-Canel, in that social network referred that "they will surely be intense days during which we will work to continue promoting and diversifying our ties in pursuit of the development of #Cuba."



Cuba since last January assumed the Pro Tempore Presidency of the Group of 77 + China, which was the first occasion in which the Caribbean nation leads this negotiating bloc of developing countries.



This mechanism was created in June 1964 and is the largest and most diverse group in the multilateral sphere, with 134 member states. Together they represent 80 % of the world's population and more than two thirds of the membership of the United Nations.



Over the year Cuba has hosted important events related to the G-77 + China, including meetings of the Group's Ministers of Education, Culture and Tourism. On September 15 and 16, Havana will host the Summit of Heads of State and Government of the member countries of the bloc, under the theme "Current Development Challenges: Role of Science, Technology and Innovation", a meeting that was convened by the Cuban President last week.