Vietnamese PM ratifies support to Cuba





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 16 (ACN) Pham Minh Chinh, Prime Minister of Vietnam, ratified today that his country will do everything possible to support Cuba, during a meeting with the island's Minister of Justice, Oscar Silvera, who is making a working visit to the Indochinese nation.



According to Prensa Latina, Minh Chinh highlighted the results of the meeting between the Justice ministers and welcomed the proposal made by the Vietnamese Ministry of Justice to develop a technical assistance project for its Cuban counterpart in the drafting of laws to meet the needs for the materialization of the 2019 Constitution.



Vietnam is willing to share with the Cuban side its experiences of the renewal process, including the work of drafting and improving the legal system and the reform of the Judiciary, he said.



The premier recalled the two projects in agriculture in which Vietnam agreed to support Cuba, and called for coordination to ensure their effective implementation.



He also requested that Cuba provide optimal conditions for Vietnamese investments, and that the two sides closely coordinate the celebration of the 50th anniversary of the visit of the historic leader of the Cuban Revolution, Fidel Castro, to the liberated zone of South Vietnam.



A delegation of the Cuban Ministry of Justice ( MINJUS), headed by Silvera, has been on a working visit to Vietnam since Wednesday, as part of a tour that also included Laos and Cambodia.