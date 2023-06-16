Cuban PM continues work program in St. Petersburg





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 16 (ACN) Cuban Prime Minister Manuel Marrero continues today his work program in St. Petersburg, where he is participating in the 26th International Economic Forum of that city, as part of his official visit to Russia, leading a high-level delegation from the island.



On Twitter, the premier reported that as the first activity of the day, he exchanged with Alexander Beglov, governor of St. Petersburg, on expanding cooperation ties between Cuba and that city, the second largest in the Eurasian nation.



At the meeting, both parties determined that digital technologies, the pharmaceutical industry, education, tourism and culture are the sectors with the greatest potential for cooperation.



According to Prensa Latina, the plenary meeting of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum will be held today, and in parallel work will continue in round tables, exhibitions, teleconferences and presentations.



On Thursday, at the working table dedicated to economic sovereignty in a multipolar world, the Cuban head of government defended sovereign development, understood as the capacity of countries to decide, by themselves, on the establishment of their own roadmaps for the growth of their economies, for the benefit of their nations.



Marrero has been in Russia since last June 6, on his first official visit to that country as Prime Minister, a sign of the interest, expressed by both parties, in materializing actions to increase mutual economic and trade ties, and with the countries of the Eurasian Economic Union, of which Cuba has been an observer state since 2020.



Russia is the second largest trading partner of Cuba at the regional level and the fifth at the global level, with ample potential in areas such as exploration and exploitation of hydrocarbons, energy, especially renewable sources, tourism, agriculture and the iron and steel industry.