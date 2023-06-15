Marrero Cruz met with President of the Russian State Duma









HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 14 (ACN) Cuban Prime Minister Manuel Marrero Cruz met with Vyacheslav Volodin, president of the State Duma of the Federal Assembly of Russia, to talk about strengthening cooperation between the two countries.



Marrero Cruz thanked the Russian deputies for their continued support to Cuba in the fight against the U.S. blockade and for their donations and cooperation in the field of public health.



As part of his official visit to Russia at the head of a Cuban delegation, the Prime Minister also met Wednesday with Vladimir Putin, president of the Russian Federation, and Mikhail Miasnikovich, president of the College of the Eurasian Economic Commission.