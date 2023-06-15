Iran’s President Pays Official Visit to Cuba





Havana, June 14 (ACN) Iran’s Ayatollah Seyed Ebrahim Raisi is paying his first official visit to Cuba since he took office in August 2021.



The Iranian President arrived in Cuba on Wednesday after visiting Nicaragua and Venezuela, according to the website of the Cuban Foreign Ministry.



The visit by the Iranian head of state sends a message about the excellent state of bilateral political and diplomatic relations between Teheran and Havana and expresses the willingness of the two government to deepen economic and commercial relations.



Cuba and the Islamic Republic of Iran reestablished diplomatic relations on August 8, 1979. Cuba was one of the first countries to recognize the new republic that came into being with the triumph of the Islamic Revolution.