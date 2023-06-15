Putin Stresses Commitment to Support Cuba against US Blockade





Havana, June 14 (ACN) Russia’s Vladimir Putin told Cuban Premier Manuel Marrero that his country is committed to support the island nation in overcoming the hurdles posed by the US economic, commercial and financial blockade.



During a meeting at the Kremlin, Putin said that Russia will do all possible efforts to have economic cooperation help overcome the difficulties imposed from abroad, according to PL news agency.



Moscow-Havana relations keep developing despite today’s complex reality particularly in key sectors like energy and tourism.



Marrero, who is paying an official visit to Russia, said that Cuba keeps a firm stance against unilateral sanctions imposed on Russia by the West and all attempts to isolate Moscow from international organizations.



Cuba is happy to see the advancement of bilateral cooperation aimed at taking economic and commercial relations at the same level of political links between the two countries, said the Premier.



Marrero Cruz said that during talks with Mijail Mishustin, they addressed the expansion of bilateral trade and economic links in the face of the challenges facing the two countries as the West tries to impose new unilateral sanctions.



The meeting between Putin and Marrero wraps up the official visit of the Cuban Premier to Moscow, where he has met local state and government authorities, after participating at the meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council and the 3rd Eurasian Congress.



The Cuban Prime Minister will also take part at the San Petersburg International Economic Forum till June 17