Cuban Justice Minister Pays Working Visit to Vietnam





Havana, June 14 (ACN) Cuban Justice Minister Oscar Silvera paying a working visit to Vietnam as part of a tour which also includes Laos and Cambodia.



Silvera is heading a delegation to the Asian nation at the invitation of Vietnamese Justice Minister Thanh Long, who visited Havana in November 2022.



According to the Twitter account of the Cuban delegation Justice Ministry, the delegation visited the Administrative Infractions and Law Enforcement Department and the Office for the Revision of Legal Documents as well as other justice-related agencies.



During his visit to Havana in November Le Thanh and Silvera signed a Letter of Intention to strengthen and expand joint work and cooperation.



