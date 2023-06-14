Cuban Prime Minister meets with Russian President





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 14 (ACN) Cuban Prime Minister Manuel Marrero Cruz, who is paying an official visit to Russia, is meeting with the Russian President Vladimir Putin today in Moscow.



During their talks, according to the Cuban Government, Putin highlighted Russia’s special alliance with Cuba and the long-standing relations between the two nations.



The Cuban official heads a high-level delegation that arrived in Russia on June 6 for a visit during which both sides have expressed their interest in taking steps to strengthen economic and commercial between them and with the member states of the Eurasian Economic Union, where Cuba is an observer state since 2020.