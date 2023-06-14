Eurasian Commission recognizes contribution of Cuban Prime Minister





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 14 (ACN) Cuban Prime Minister Manuel Marrero, who heads a high-level delegation paying a visit to Russia, received today the commemorative badge of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC), the highest recognition of that body to foreign personalities.



Mikhail Miasnikovich, Chairman of the Board of the Eurasian Economic Union, awarded the distinction to the Cuban premier for his contribution to the development of Eurasian integration.



The Prime Minister, who thanked the organization on behalf of the Cuban people and government, stressed the importance of the organization as an alternative to Western pressure and reiterated the decision to put economic and trade relations between Cuba and EEC member states on a par with the political ones.



"Cuba is a faithful economic partner, as evidenced by its status as observer state of the Union is proof of that," Miasnikovich stressed at the event. He also praised the potential for growth in trade and industrial cooperation, particularly in the production of medicines.



Since their arrival in Russia on June 6, the Cuban delegation has had a tight agenda that included its participation in the meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council and in the 3rd Eurasian Congress, both held in the city of Sochi.