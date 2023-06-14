Cuba Grateful to European Parliament Stance against US Blockade





Havana, June 13 (ACN) The Cuban National Assembly of People’s Power (Parliament) thanked the European Parliament for its stance against the over-60-year US economic, commercial and financial blockade of the island nation.



“We appreciate the statement of support with Cuba and against the US blockade on Tuesday by European lawmaker Manu Pineda at the European Parliament, read a message on the Twitter account of the Cuban Parliament.



The parliamentarian said that the lifting of the US blockade would benefit Cuba and the European Union, which keeps facing obstacles to normally invest in Cuba or benefit from the island scientific advancements.



In his remarks at the European Parliament Pineda called for respect for Cuban sovereignty defending Europe as well as cutting the dependance on the United States.



The Cuban Parliament also published statements by European lawmaker Massimiliano Smeriglio, who slashed out against the inclusion of Cuba on the US list of states sponsors of terrorism.



Last February, lawmaker Smeriglio met with Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel in Havana and he reiterated his support of Cuba and its revolution.