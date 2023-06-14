Vladimir Putin Grants Cuban Defense Minister the Friendship Order





Havana, June 13 (ACN) Russian President Vladimir Putin granted the Friendship Order to Cuban Minister of the Revolutionary Armed Forces, Army Corps General Alvaro Lopez Miera.



The distinction acknowledges the important contribution by the Cuban defense minister to the strengthening of military and technological cooperation between Cuba and Russia.



General Miera has significant military records including missions in Angola and Ethiopia. He was promoted to Defense Minister in April 2021.



His merits and numerous military missions have been acknowledged with several decorations and orders, including the honorific title of Hero of the Republic of Cuba.