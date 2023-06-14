Cuban PM stresses brotherhood between Cuba and Russia





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 13 (ACN) In the context of a visit to Russia by a Cuban delegation, Prime Minister Manuel Marrero Cruz highlighted today on Twitter the close historical and friendly ties that unite the two nations.



The premier's message, who heads the high-level representation of the island, reported on a meeting held on Monday at the House of Latin America in Moscow, with members of the friendship group with Cuba in the Eurasian country.



According to the Cuban government, Marrero Cruz said that the exchange was full of history and culture, reaffirming the indestructible relations between the two countries.



The Cuban delegation, now in Moscow, has been developing in Russia since June 6 a work program that has included the participation, in the city of Sochi, in the meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council and in the III Eurasian Congress.