Cuban delegation in Moscow continues with broad work agenda





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 12 (ACN) Cuban Prime Minister Manuel Marrero, at the head of a large high-level delegation visiting Russia, continues today in Moscow his work program, after participating in the city of Sochi, in the meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council and in the 3rd Eurasian Congress.



The Cuban government reported on Twitter that the day began with an exchange with workers of the State Mission of Havana to the Russian capital, in which the premier spoke about the role of foreign investment in the strategy for the recovery of the economy, and stressed the urgency of improving the performance of the negotiating groups.



The head of government and the delegation from the Caribbean island also paid tribute to Commander-in-Chief Fidel Castro by laying a wreath at the memorial to the historic leader of the Cuban Revolution, located in Moscow's Sokol district.

Cuban delegation, which arrived in Russia on June 6 and will carry out a work agenda until June 17, is also made up of the deputy prime minister and head of foreign trade and investment, Ricardo Cabrisas Ruiz; and the ministers of public health and tourism, Jose Angel Portal Miranda and Juan Carlos Garcia Granda.



The head of government was also accompanied by the minister-president of the Central Bank of Cuba, Joaquin Alonso Vazquez; the first deputy minister of foreign affairs, Gerardo Peñalver Portal, and Cuban ambassador to Russia, Julio Garmendia Peña.

Within the scope of this visit, both parties have expressed interest in materializing actions to increase mutual economic and trade ties, and with the countries of the Eurasian Economic Union, of which the Caribbean nation has been an observer state since 2020.