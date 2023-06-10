Vietnam Donates Cuba Two Thousand Tons of Rice





Havana, June 9 (ACN) A Vietnamese donation of 2 thousand tons of rice was donated by the government of the Vietnamese capital Hanoi to Havana in the presence of the two top Communist Party leaders of both capital cities, Dinh Tien Dung and Luis Antonio Torres.



The donation was granted following the signing by Tien Dung and Torres Iribar of a cooperation accord between the provincial Committees of the Communist Parties of Vietnam and Cuba.



The two party leaders agreed to expand bilateral cooperation relations in tune with the solid links of brotherhood and solidarity between their countries, forged by Fidel Castro and Ho Chi Minh.



Torres Iribar kicked off an official visit to Vietnam on Friday till June 14, which includes meetings with Vietnamese officials and visits to places of social and economic interest. He will also pay homage to Ho Chi Minh and other heroes and martyrs.