Cuban PM calls for the promotion of alliances in the EAEU





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 9 (ACN) Manuel Marrero, Cuban Prime Minister, stressed today the need to promote strategic alliances with companies from all countries of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), in order to seek alternatives to the economic, commercial and financial blockades unilaterally imposed on member countries of that integration mechanism.



According to information provided by the Government of Cuba, while speaking at the 3rd Eurasian Congress, within the framework of his official visit to Russia, the Prime Minister highlighted the role of his country in the call to expand the economic, trade and investment associations of the EAEU in Latin America and the Caribbean.



He noted that Cuba (an observer state of the Union since December 2020), can play an important role in increasing economic ties between member countries and those of the Latin American and Caribbean region, based on its geographical location and the agreements in force between the parties.



He affirmed that for Cuba it is a unique opportunity to meet and exchange experiences with colleagues of the EAEU, on strategic and current issues, aimed at the development and welfare of people and nations.



We ratify Cuba's invariable determination to collaborate in the implementation of the strategic guidelines for the development of the Eurasian economic integration until 2025, the head of government of the Caribbean nation stressed in his speech.

The main objective of the Eurasian Congress is to discuss current issues related to the establishment of the Union and the development of regional integration.



According to the Cuban government on Twitter, the Congress has become a unique platform for direct dialogue between government representatives, the business community, the academic world, the media and public authorities of the countries participating in the integration project.