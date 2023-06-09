China demands US to stop meddling in Cuba's affairs





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 9 (ACN) The Chinese foreign ministry demanded today that the United States not meddle in Cuba's internal affairs, and denounced that this is the main purpose of recent calumnies spread by The Wall Street Journal about the alleged installation of a military enclave of the Asian nation on the island.



Prensa Latina reported that Wang Wenbin, spokesman for the Chinese Foreign Ministry, referring to such accusations, stated that spreading rumors and defamation have become very common practices in Washington.



The spokesman criticized the North American country for keeping a prison open inside a territory occupied by Cuba, taking part in covert activities and committing crimes against the largest of the Antilles for more than six decades.



He also urged the United States to reflect on its actions and stop interfering under the pretext of defending freedom, democracy and human rights.



Wang urged the White House to listen to international demands and immediately lift the economic, financial and commercial blockade, and to contribute to improving relations with Havana.



On Thursday, the U.S. newspaper The Wall Street Journal published a text that assures that Cuba would have reached agreements with China on the installation in its territory of a military base for communications espionage.



From the headquarters of the Cuban foreign ministry ( MINREX by its Spanish acronym), deputy minister Carlos Fernandez de Cossio said at a press conference that the information constitutes a fallacy promoted by the perfidious intention of justifying the unprecedented absolute regime of the blockade, destabilization and aggression against Cuba, and of deceiving the public opinion of the United States and the world.



The Cuban foreign ministry rejected all foreign military presence in Latin America and the Caribbean, particularly that of the United States, which illegally occupies a part of the national territory in the province of Guantanamo.