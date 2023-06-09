Cuba and Vietnam parties sign cooperation agreement





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 9 (ACN) Authorities of the Communist Parties of Cuba (PCC) and Vietnam ( VCP) in Havana and Hanoi, signed today in the Indochinese nation an agreement between the political organizations, valid for 2023-2028 period.



According to Prensa Latina, the signing of the document took place at the end of official talks between Dinh Tien Dung, secretary of the VCP Committee in Hanoi, and Luis Antonio Torres Iribar, first secretary in Havana, who began a visit to Vietnam until June 14.



Tien Dung, who is also a member of the VCP Political Bureau, expressed his confidence that this new cooperation agreement, the third signed between the party organizations of the capitals of Cuba and Vietnam, will be the basis for the promotion of bilateral ties in all fields.



The Asian official highlighted Cuba's potential in public health, and said that Hanoi needs to develop this sector, for which he suggested that a group of high-level Cuban specialists travel to Vietnam to exchange experiences.



We give great importance to increasing exchanges in the agricultural sector, with the application of high technology, as well as the spheres of biotechnology and pharmaceutical industry, trade, information technology, education, culture, construction and transportation, he added.



We will make utmost efforts to take relations with Havana to a new level and we are convinced that the visit of the party delegation from the Cuban capital will contribute to strengthening and expanding the existing brotherly ties between Vietnam and Cuba, Tien Dung concluded.