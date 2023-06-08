All for Joomla The Word of Web Design
Cuban Prime Minister addresses Eurasian Council



HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 8 (ACN) Cuban Prime Minister Manuel Marrero took part today in the meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council, held in the Russian city of Sochi.

At the head of a high-level delegation that for the first time is attending the Council meeting in person, Marrero reasserted that Cuba, as Observer State of the Eurasian Economic Union, gives considers the strengthening of links with the member countries (Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Russia) a national priority with a view to boosting cooperation with the Union.

The Cuban premier stressed that the strengths of each of the member countries have great potential to facilitate joint projects in sectors such as industry, health, biotechnology, tourism, education, digital economy and e-commerce.

