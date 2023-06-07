Marrero met with Russian vice president





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 7 (ACN) During a meeting between Cuban Prime Minister Manuel Marrero and Russian VP Dmitry Chernyshenko, both countries ratified their will to strengthen economic, commercial and scientific-technical cooperation.



The exchange took place in the context of the official visit that the Cuban premier is paying to Russia since Tuesday to continue the talks held between presidents Miguel Díaz-Canel and Vladimir Putin in November 2022 and to attend the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council, to be held on June 8-9 in Sochi.



At the meeting, Marrero expressed his satisfaction at the results of the 20th Session of the Intergovernmental Commission for economic-commercial and scientific-technical cooperation held in Havana in May.



As he addressed recently by videoconference the meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council, Díaz-Canel stressed that, for Cuba, increasing relations with the states of the Eurasian Economic Union (Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Russia) is a priority.



Cuba is the only Latin American country with observer status in the Council—granted to the Island in December 2020—which facilitates the registration and positioning of Cuban biotechnological and pharmaceutical products, especially in markets with high purchasing power, such as the Russian Federation and the Republic of Kazakhstan, according to the Caribbean government.