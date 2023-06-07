Cuba Attends Eurasian Intergovernmental Council





Havana, June 6 (ACN) Cuban Premier Manuel Marrero Cruz is heading the island’s delegation to the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council taking place June 8 and 9 in the Russian city of Sochi.



Cuba is the only Latin American nation attending as observer state of the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU), a condition granting prestige to the island nation, said Ana Lourdes Gonzalez, expert with the Europe and Canada Division at the Cuban Foreign Ministry.



The Observer State status provides better conditions to register and promote biotechnological and pharmaceutical products and services at high-purchasing power markets like Russia and Kazakhstan, the expert said in a message shared by the Twitter account of the Cuban government.



Prime Minister Marrero reiterated Cuba’s commitment to be part of this integration mechanism and to honor the condition of Observe State which it has hold for over two years now.



The EEU operates through supranational and intergovernmental institutions. The Supreme Eurasian Economic Council is the supreme body of the Union, consisting of the Heads of the Member States. The second level of intergovernmental institutions is represented by the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council (consisting of the Heads of the governments of member states). The day-to-day work of the EAEU is done through the Eurasian Economic Commission, the executive body of the Union. There is also a judicial body – the Court of the EAEU.