Cuba Regrets Fatal Victims of Quake and Heavy Rains in Haiti





Havana, June 6 (ACN) Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez regretted on Tuesday the recent loss of human lives and property damage caused by heavy rains and a 4.9 quake in Haiti.



On his Twitter account, the Cuban government official extended his solidarity and sympathies to the relatives and friends of the victims and to people and government of Haiti.



Minister Rodriguez said that Cuban medical workers in Haiti are fine and assisting the injured in the quake in the department of Grand’Anse.



Local reports said that the quake was registered at 05:11 local time with epicenter at nine kilometers from Les Abricots, some 320 kilometers from the capital Port of Prince and near Jeremie. The tremor claimed three lives and injured 28 people.



Over the past few days Haiti has been hit by intense rains which caused the 42 deaths, 11 disappeared, 85 injured persons and thousands of displaced people.