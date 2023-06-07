US Business People Reiterate Interest in Cuba





Havana, June 6 (ACN) Visiting US entrepreneurs Marx Baum and Jorge Ignacio Fernandez stressed their interest in doing business with Cuba in the food sector and other areas despite the restrictions and measures imposed by the over-60-year US economic, commercial and financial blockade of the island nation.



Speaking to reporters at the building hosting the Cuban Chamber of Commerce in Havana and in the presence of Chamber president Antonio Luis Carricarte, Baum—first vice-president of the US Food Industry Association-- and Fernandez –representative of Food for Cuba group—said that their intention is exploring and learning about the needs of the Cuban people and the potential and opportunities of the country in terms of foreign trade.



The two US businessmen said they have expressed other association members their wish to exchange views with representatives of Cuban agencies, officials and entrepreneurs, including owners of micro, small and medium enterprises as well as visit places of interest in order to have a first-hand look at Cuban reality and let their countrymen know about it.



The visit will result in a shipment of food for the Cuban people both through trade and donations, and the setting up here of food processing plants after possible deals between Cuban and US ranchers, which would also include the imports of the best breeders, animal feed and other resources to increase the local milk and meat output, the visitors said.



The two US businessmen also consider exchange of scientific research, medications, and in other areas without waiting for the lifting of the US commercial blockade. They expect to hold a Cuba-US business forum early next year in Washington D.C. and prepare reciprocal visits to Cuba and US by entrepreneurs from both sides.



Fernandez, who has visited Cuba many times under previous US administrations, said that as Pope John Paul II asked in January 1998 here, Cuba has opened up to the world, but not all the world has opened to Cuba in direct reference to the fact that the Joe Biden administration has not acted consequently, though they’re still hopeful to see that change.



Cuban Chamber of Commerce, Antonio Luis Carricarte extended the gratefulness of the Cuban people and government and recalled that local products like honey, coffee, charcoal, rum and vaccines could be exported to the US.



Baum and Fernandez told reporters that The Food Industry Association (FMI) (https://www.foodtradenews.com/2022/08/11/mark-baum-of-fmi-the-food-industry-association/) reaches out to over 100 million US homes and represents an over 800-billion-dollar industry, with its main goal being the promotion of a food supply chain which is safe, healthy and efficient.