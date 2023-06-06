Russia and Cuba to strengthen educational cooperation





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 5 (ACN) Russia is willing to collaborate to strengthen bilateral cooperation with Cuba in education, said today in Moscow the Russian Minister of Science and Higher Education, Valeri Falkov, at a meeting with the Cuban heads of higher education, Walter Baluja, and education, Naima Trujillo.



The Cuban ministry of higher education (MES by its Spanish acronym) reported on its official website that during the meeting in the Russian capital, the high-ranking officials discussed inter-university cooperation, including educational issues and support measures for Cuban citizens in Russia.



Cooperation with the Republic of Cuba in higher education and science has great prospects; we reaffirm our readiness to continue and develop this work, said the Russian official.



He recalled that, given Cuba's need for training, a government decree was signed last April expanding the categories of foreign scholarship holders, and stressed that his country is interested in developing relations with Cuban universities and scientific institutions.



Falkov stressed that cooperation between the governments of Moscow and Havana is based on the similarity and proximity of the positions of both countries on most of the issues on the global and regional agenda, and on jointly addressing new challenges.



Meanwhile, the head of the MES thanked the support provided to Cuban students, and noted that it is an opportunity for them to become professionals in their field, active and successful in various sectors such as energy, transport and many others that are essential for the development of the Caribbean country.



The agenda of the visit of the Cuban ministers of education and higher education to Russia, starting on June 3, includes high-level exchanges with Russian executives, visits to educational institutions and universities, and participation in the Education Forum in the city of Kazan, to be held on June 7, 8 and 9.