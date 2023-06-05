Activist Carlos Lazo’s humanitarian work praised in the U.S.





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 4 (ACN) The U.S. community organization LELO (Legacy of Equality, Leadership, and Organization) awarded activist Carlos Lazo, coordinator of the Puentes de Amor solidarity movement—one of the most active organizations in the fight against the U.S. blockade of Cuba—for his humanitarian work.



The Seattle-based group grants annual awards to grassroots activists for their leadership and efforts to create a more humane and just world, Prensa Latina news agency reported in a Washington dispatch.

In thanking the recognition, the Cuban-born professor remarked that he does not believe he deserves such an honor because duty is done simply and naturally. “A long time ago,” he said, “it became clear to me that ‘all the glory of the world fits in a kernel of corn’. As for awards, the greatest one that life has given me has been the opportunity to fight every day for the Cuban people, whose love and affection is the medal that I treasure most.”



For 50 years, LELO has fought for social justice and the rights of workers, minorities and immigrants in the United States and around the world.



The award includes a trophy and a cash prize that Lazo will use, he said, “to bring medical supplies to children’s hospitals in Cuba and to keep developing Puentes de Amor.”



"Oh my, now I will buy a bunch of syringes!” Lazo stressed.